As US forces engage Iran-backed Houthi rebels, we delve into a detailed comparison of US and Iran naval capabilitie
s, based on the 2024 Global Firepower Index.
12-Jan-2024
12-Jan-2024
Black Section Separator
fleet strength
US Navy boasts 472 warships, ranking 4th globally. Iran's navy, with 101 warships, ranks 37th. US clearly leads in fleet size, showcasing its naval dominance.
Black Section Separator
AIRCRAFT CARRIERS
US Navy leads with 11 aircraft carriers, ranked 1st globally. Iran has no aircraft carriers, ranking 145th. Clear US dominance in carrier strength
Black Section Separator
helo carriers
US Navy, with 11 helicopter carriers, ranks 1st globally. Iran Navy, with none, ranks 145th. A clear demonstration of US naval dominance.
Black Section Separator
SUBMARINES
US Navy boasts 64 Submarines, ranking 2nd globally. Contrastingly, Iran Navy has 19, ranked 7th. Clear disparity in submarine strength.
Black Section Separator
DESTROYERS
US Navy leads with 75 Destroyers, ranking 1st globally. Iran Navy, with no destroyers, ranks 145th, highlighting a stark contrast.
Black Section Separator
frigates
US Navy has no frigates, placing it at 145th globally. In contrast, Iran's 7 frigates rank it 10th, showcasing a rare advantage for Iran.
Black Section Separator
CORVETTES
US Navy holds 23 Corvettes, ranking 4th globally. Iran Navy with 3 Corvettes, ranks 14th. A significant difference in Corvette strength.
Black Section Separator
PATROL VESSELS
United States Navy has 5 Patrol Vessels, ranking it 56th globally. In contrast, Iran Navy's 21 Patrol Vessels place it at 40th.
Black Section Separator
mine warfare
US Navy possesses 8 Mine Warfare vessels, securing 14th rank globally. Iran Navy, with just 1, is positioned at 21st in mine warfare capability.
Black Section Separator
MERCHANT MARINE
United States boasts a Merchant Marine fleet of 1815, ranking 11th worldwide. Iran, with 942 vessels, holds the 20th spot globally.
More
Stories
.
Top 10 Largest Navies in the World (2024)
Top 10 Biggest Ports in the World (2024)
Top 10 Most Powerful Navies In the W
orld (2024)
See all Stories