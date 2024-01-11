Discover the top 10 biggest ports in the world, key players in global trade and maritime strength.
11-Jan-2024
11-Jan-2024
Black Section Separator
Port of rotterdam
10
Port of Rotterdam ranks 10th globally, handling
15.3M TEUs
annually. A hub for petrochemicals and biofuels, it spans 31,410 acres.
Black Section Separator
Port of TIANJIN
09
Tianjin Port, China's largest artificial port, prioritizes sustainability, with
20.27M
TEUs handled annually on 49,421 acres.
Black Section Separator
Port of HONG KONG
08
Hong Kong Port, with
17.8M TEUs
and 249.3M tons of cargo annually, specializes in manufactured goods across 689 acres.
Black Section Separator
Port of BUSAN
07
Port of Busan, South Korea's trade hub, ranks 7th globally with
22.71M TEUs
, connecting to 500 ports in 100 countries over 207 acres.
Black Section Separator
Port of QINGDAO
06
Port of Qingdao, now 6th globally, moved
23.71M TEUs
in 2021, operating over 556 acres with 52 berths for efficient cargo handling.
Black Section Separator
Port of guangzhAO
05
Port of Guangzhou, 5th globally, handles
24.18M TEUs
on 1,700 acres, pivotal in trade and multiple industries along southern China's coast.
Black Section Separator
Port of Shenzhen
04
Port of Shenzhen, a key Chinese hub, ranks 4th with
28.77M TEUs
over 30,146 acres, crucial for containers, bulk cargo, and tech trade.
Black Section Separator
Port of NINGBO
03
Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, key in global trade with
31.07M TEUs
, links over 600 ports worldwide and excels in raw material handling on 1,902 acres.
Black Section Separator
Port of SINGAPORE
02
Singapore Port, world's 2nd busiest with
37.49M TEUs
on 1,482 acres, is a major hub for refrigerated containers and global trade networks.
Black Section Separator
Port of ShANGHAI
01
Port of Shanghai, world's busiest with
47.03M TEUs
on 88,832 acres, leads in global cargo volume and is a pioneer in China's port industry.
More
Stories
.
Top 10 Most Powerful Navies In the World (2024)
10 Biggest Cruise Ships in the World - 2023
Ten amazing facts about Bermuda triangle
See all Stories