Discover the top 10 biggest ports in the world, key players in global trade and maritime strength.

11-Jan-2024

Black Section Separator

Port of rotterdam

10

Port of Rotterdam ranks 10th globally, handling 15.3M TEUs annually. A hub for petrochemicals and biofuels, it spans 31,410 acres.

Black Section Separator

Port of TIANJIN

09

Tianjin Port, China's largest artificial port, prioritizes sustainability, with 20.27M TEUs handled annually on 49,421 acres.

Black Section Separator

Port of HONG KONG

08

Hong Kong Port, with 17.8M TEUs and 249.3M tons of cargo annually, specializes in manufactured goods across 689 acres.

Black Section Separator

Port of BUSAN

07

Port of Busan, South Korea's trade hub, ranks 7th globally with 22.71M TEUs, connecting to 500 ports in 100 countries over 207 acres.

Black Section Separator

Port of QINGDAO

06

Port of Qingdao, now 6th globally, moved 23.71M TEUs in 2021, operating over 556 acres with 52 berths for efficient cargo handling.

Black Section Separator

Port of guangzhAO

05

Port of Guangzhou, 5th globally, handles 24.18M TEUs on 1,700 acres, pivotal in trade and multiple industries along southern China's coast.

Black Section Separator

Port of Shenzhen

04

Port of Shenzhen, a key Chinese hub, ranks 4th with 28.77M TEUs over 30,146 acres, crucial for containers, bulk cargo, and tech trade.

Black Section Separator

Port of NINGBO

03

Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, key in global trade with 31.07M TEUs, links over 600 ports worldwide and excels in raw material handling on 1,902 acres.

Black Section Separator

Port of SINGAPORE

02

Singapore Port, world's 2nd busiest with 37.49M TEUs on 1,482 acres, is a major hub for refrigerated containers and global trade networks.

Black Section Separator

Port of ShANGHAI

01

Port of Shanghai, world's busiest with 47.03M TEUs on 88,832 acres, leads in global cargo volume and is a pioneer in China's port industry.

More Stories.

Top 10 Most Powerful Navies In the World (2024)

10 Biggest Cruise Ships in the World - 2023

Ten amazing facts about Bermuda triangle